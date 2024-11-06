Kerala's Jalaj Saxena becomes first player to get 6,000 runs and 400 wickets in Ranji Trophy

Kerala all-rounder Jalaj Saxena has created history by becoming the first player to achieve a milestone of 6,000 runs and 400 wickets in the Ranji Trophy.

The off-spinner from Indore, who has been a prominent member of Kerala's first-class cricket since 2016-17, reached the milestone of 400 Ranji wickets with a fifer against Uttar Pradesh at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. He unlocked the milestone with the wicket of Nitish Rana. Saxena finished day one of the ongoing match with 5/56. He is the 13th bowler to bag 400 Ranji wickets.

Saxena has hit 13 centuries and 30 half-centuries, besides 29 five-wicket hauls in 120 Ranji matches. Jalaj joined the Kerala team in the 2016-17 Ranji season. Last season, he joined the elite club of Indian cricketers with 9,000 runs and 600 wickets in the domestic circuit.