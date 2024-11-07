Kerala mount a solid lead riding on half centuries from Sachin, Salman

Kerala amassed a solid lead of 178 runs against Uttar Pradesh at stumps on the second day of their Ranji Trophy match at Thumba on Thursday.

Captain Sachin Baby (83) and Salman Nizar (74 not out) powered Kerala to 340/7 in response to UP's first innings score of 162.

Resuming the day at 82/2, Kerala lost Aparajith (32) and Sarvate (14) before lunch. Following the dimissal of Akshay Chandran for 24, Sachin and Salman forged a 99-run stand that put the hosts on course for a big lead.

After Sachin was trapped leg before by Shivam Mavi, Salman and Jalaj Saxena carried forward the Kerala innings.

Saxena, who had become the first Ranji player to reach the double of 6,000 runs and 400 wickets on day one, added 35 before being removed by Piyush Chawla. Mohammed Azharuddeen on 11 was at the crease at close of play.

Brief scores: UP 162 vs Kerala 340/7 in 110 overs (Sachin Baby 83, Salman Nizar 74 not out, Jalaj Saxena 35, Baba Aparajith 32, Shivam Mavi 2/56, Shivam Sharma 2/77)