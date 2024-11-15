Malayalam
Ranji Trophy: Kerala bowlers give firm reply after Kamboj's 10-wicket haul

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 15, 2024 07:09 PM IST
Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj celebrates a wicket against Kerala. Photo: X/@JayShah
Topic | Cricket

Kerala bowlers gave a solid response after Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj made history with 10-wicket haul in a Ranji Trophy match at Lahli on Friday.

The hosts were 139/7, trailing Kerala by 152 runs at stumps on the third day. Pacer Nidheesh M D bagged 3/37 while Nishant Sindhu was unbeaten on 29 at close of play.

Earlier, Kamboj's historic 10/49, helped Haryana to restrict Kerala to 291. The right-arm pacer, who resumed the day with eight wickets in the bag, clean-bowled Basil Thampi before getting Shoun Roger to edge one to the keeper. Kamboj became only the third player in Ranji history to register a perfect 10-wicket haul in an innings.

Kerala are unbeaten in the Ranji Trophy this season with two wins and as many draws.

Brief scores: Kerala 291 in 116.1 overs (Akshay Chandran 59, Rohan Kunnummal 55, Mohammed Azharuddeen 53, Sachin Baby 52, Shoun Roger 42, Anshul Kamboj 10/49) vs Haryana 139/7 in 61 overs (Nishant Sindhu 29 not out, Ankit Kumar 27, Nidheesh M D 3/37) Stumps Day 3

