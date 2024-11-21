Aaryavir, son of cricket great Virender Sehwag, smashed an unbeaten double century (200 off 229 balls) in Delhi U-19's Cooch Behar Trophy match against Meghalaya in Shillong on Thursday.

The 17-year-old right-hand opener smashed 34 boundries and two sixes to guide Delhi to 468/2. Fellow opener Arnav S Bugga made 114, while Dhanya Nakra was unbeaten on 98, alongside Aaryavir at stumps on day two. Meghalaya had been dismissed for 260.

Virender Sehwag. File photo: X/@virendersehwag

ADVERTISEMENT

Retired cricketer Sehwag was one of the most destructive batters, who scored over 16,000 international runs. Sehwag batting with the legend Sachin Tendulkar was a treat for cricket fans.

The Cooch Behar Trophy is a multi-day domestic event in India for U-19 men.