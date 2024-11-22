USA's Mumbai-born bowler Saurabh Netravalkar has been added to the IPL mega auction list. The BCCI has not revealed Netravalkar's base price, but it would be interesting to see which franchises bid for the pacer.

Netravalkar had dreamt of playing for Mumbai but could not make it big in the Indian domestic circuit. He pursued higher studies, became a software engineer and relocated to the US, where he rediscovered his cricket.

The 33-year-old was one of USA's breakout stars at the T20 World Cup held earlier this year. He was influential in USA securing a place in the Super 8s. He claimed two wickets and starred in USA's famous Super Over win over Pakistan. He also bagged two more against India, including the prized wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Jofra Archer playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. File photo: PTI

Archer for auction

The BCCI has also decided to include England's injury-prone pacer, Jofra Archer, in the mega auction. Uncapped Mumbai-wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore's name will also come up in the two-day auction set to begin in Jeddah on Sunday.

Archer did not feature in the IPL this year and his run in the 2023 edition was cut short by an elbow injury.