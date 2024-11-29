Hardik Pandya produced another power-packed innings for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday.

The Mumbai Indians and national team ace smashed 28 runs in an over from left-arm spinner Parvez Sultan as he made 47 off 23 in a 7-wicket win over Tripura in Indore. Pandya hit five sixes and three boundaries in his innings as Baroda chased down a 110-run target in 11.2 overs.

Pandya has had a clear say in all four wins for Baroda in the T20 event. He scored two unbeaten innings of 74 and 41, followed by a 69 off 30 that helped Baroda chase down Tamil Nadu's 221/6 on Wednesday. His elder brother Krunal captains Baroda.

Brief Scores: Tripura 109/9 in 20 overs (Mandeep Singh 50, Krunal Pandya 2/22) lost to Baroda 115/3 in 11.2 overs (Hardik Pandya 47)