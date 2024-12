Captain Sajana S bagged a fifer as Kerala crushed Arunachal Pradesh by 8 wickets in a Senior Women's One-Day Trophy in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Arunachal were bowled out for 124 in 49.3 overs with Sajana taking 5/38 from 9.3 overs. Aleena Surendran and Vinaya took a wicket each.

In response, Kerala secured victory in 21.2 overs with Drishya I V and Akhila P unbeaten on 35 runs each. Opener Shani T made 33.

Off-spinner Sajana made her senior India debut in April this year in a T20I against Bangladesh. She last played for India in a T20I against Sri Lanka in Dubai, in which fellow Keralite Asha Sobhana bagged three wickets in an 82-run win.

Brief scores: Arunachal Pradesh 124 in 49.3 overs (Shivi Yadav 32, Sajana S 5/38) lost to Kerala 125/2 in 21.2 overs (Drishya I V 35 not out, Akhila P 35 not out, Shani T 33)