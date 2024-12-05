Bhuvneshwar Kumar has discovered a second wind in his career since getting a surprise heavy bid in the recent IPL Mega Auction. On Thursday, the right-arm pacer, struck a hat-trick for Uttar Pradesh in a 10-run win over Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Mumbai.

Bhuvi, as he is fondly called, finished with 3/6 from his four overs, which included a maiden. He dismissed Mumbai Indians' recruit Robin Minz, Bal Krishna and Vivekanand Tiwari in a row to deliver a thrilling win for UP.

The pacer with 243 international wickets has struggled to attract national selectors' interest. He last played for India in November 2022 during a tour of New Zealand.

Two years later, come another November, Bhuvi, who will be 35 before the next IPL, was back in the reckoning during the IPL Mega Auction in Jeddah. Royal Challengers Bengaluru bought his services for Rs 10.75 crore. He has more than 300 T20 wickets.