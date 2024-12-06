Abhiram S bagged six wickets on day one of Kerala's Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 cricket match against Jharkhand in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The right-arm pacer took 6/47 from 19 overs as Kerala dismissed the visitors for 169. Opener Vatshal Tiwari top scored with 67, while Vivek Kumar made 33, for Jharkhand.

In response, Kerala were 76/4 at stumps, with captain Ahammed Imran batting on 21. Tanish removed three Kerala batters, including opener Akshay S S.

Brief scores: Jharkhand 169 in 54.5 overs (Vatshal Tiwari 67, Vivek Kumar 33, Abhiram S 6/47, Karthik P 2/8) vs Kerala 76/4 in 25 overs (Sourabh S 24, Tanish 3/16)