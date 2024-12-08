After the high of Perth, India crashed within three days in Adelaide, as the visitors folded for 175 in the second innings, five runs short of their first innings outing.

Australia needed only 3.2 overs to finish a comprehensive 10-wicket win, squaring the series and regaining the advantage going into the third Test in Brisbane.

Openers Nathan McSweeney (10) and Usman Khawaja (9) knocked off the required runs without much fuss. Talking to the host broadcaster, Mitchel Starc, who produced his career-best figure in the first innings and gave his team crucial breaks in the second, said the performance showed that they had left the Perth loss in Perth. "Pretty positive win. There was lots of outside noise after the game, but we left Perth in Perth... We were really positive with bat and ball and got the rewards," he said.

For his near run-a-ball hundred (140 in 141 balls), Travis Head was named the player of the match.

On Day 3, Australian captain Pat Cummins ripped through the lower order as he finished with another five-wicket haul (5 for 57). He removed Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy, who top-scored for India in both innings with 42.

Mitchel Starc ended any semblance of resistance from the visitors when he got Rishabh Pant to edge one to the second slip in the final delivery of the first over of the day.

Reddy played his hand with 6 fours and a six off Cummins before holding out in the deep.