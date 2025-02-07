The official song of the ICC Champions Trophy, sung by Pakistani artist Atif Aslam, is out. Titled 'Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke', the anthem features Aslam dancing alongside a troupe of young dancers waving the flags of the eight participating nations.

The setting of the anthem is a 'gali,' and the lyrics blend in quite well. The video features artists wearing replicas of the participating teams, including Pakistan and India.

Aslam is a popular musician who has recorded songs in his home country and India and sung for Bollywood films. Aslam was one of the Pakistani artists banned from working in India following the attacks carried out by terrorists from Pakitan at Uri in Jammu & Kashmir in September 2016.

Pakistan is the primary host of the 50-over tournament. Due to diplomatic tension between the countries, the BCCI refused to send the national team to Pakistan, so India's matches will be played in the UAE.

Pakistan will play the opener against New Zealand at Karachi on February 19. India begin their campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20. India and Pakistan will play the second match in Group A in Dubai on February 23.