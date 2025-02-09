Cuttack: England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Sunday. It's a must-win match for the visitors to stay alive in the series.

With fit-again Virat Kohli returning to the team, the southpaw opener made way for the former India captain. Kohli needs 94 runs to reach the 14,000-run mark in ODIs.

India also opted to debut leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy in place of Kuldeep Yadav, who has been rested. Chakravarthy was the pick of the bowlers in the recently held T20 series. England batters had a tough time picking his deliveries.

England made three changes, bringing in Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson, and Jamie Overton to replace Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, and Jofra Archer in the playing XI.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 after registering a four-wicket win over England in the first ODI in Nagpur.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, and Varun Chakravarthy.

England: Philip Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood.