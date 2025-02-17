The Kerala camp should check on the approach adopted by two-time champions Vidarbha in their Ranji Trophy semifinals against Mumbai in Nagpur. While Kerala slogged their way to 206/4 after winning the toss against Gujarat in their semifinals in Ahmedabad, Vidarbha scored more freely, making 308/5 on day one.

Danish Malewar scored 79 off 157 after opener Dhruv Shorey made 74 from just 109 deliveries. Karun Nair made 45, while Yash Rathod (47) and skipper Akshay Wadkar (13) were unbeaten at close of play.

Kerala’s Akshay Chandran was one of the three batters dismissed on the score of 30 on day one of their Ranji Trophy semifinals against Gujarat in Ahmedabad on Monday. Photo: Vignesh Krishnamoorthy/Manorama

Four Vidarbha batters who scored 40 or above had a run rate in excess of 50. In contrast, Mohammed Azharuddeen's strike rate of 45 was the best among Kerala batters. Captain Sachin Baby, who anchored the Kerala innings, scored at a rate of 36.14, consuming 193 balls for his 69 not out.

On the boundary count, there was not much difference in the two matches. Kerala hit 26 boundaries, while Vidarbha scored just four more, they hit one six though. However, the striking difference was in the number of singles scored in the matches, with Vidarbha batters accumulating 117 of them, while Kerala made just 69.

Vidarbha played on the front foot more than their Kerala counterparts, with 33 per cent of runs scored in the cover and long-off regions, while only around 26 per cent of Kerala's runs came with a straight bat.

Mumbai bowlers were guilty of bowling as many as 13 no balls, while Gujarat gave away just two such extras. For Mumbai, left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (2/44 in 18 overs) was the pick of the bowlers, while Shivam Dube (2/35 in 9 overs) was useful.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 308/5 in 88 overs (Danish Malewar 79, Dhruv Shorey 74, Karun Nair 45; Shams Mulani 2/44, Shuvam Dube 2/35) vs Mumbai. Stumps day one