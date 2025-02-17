Kerala made a solid start to their Ranji Trophy semifinals against Gujarat after winning the toss, but had back-to-back setbacks in the first session at Ahmedabad. Debutant Varun Nayanar (5) and captain Sachin Baby (2) were in the centre as Kerala went for lunch at 70/2 after 33 overs.

After Akshay Chandran was run out for 30, his opening partner Rohan Kunnummal (30) was trapped leg before by Ravi Bihnoi. Kerala lost a review in the process of trying to change the umpire's decision.

Kerala are playing the Ranji Trophy semifinals only for the second time, since making history in the 2018-19 season. Kerala had secured their progress to the last-four stage after playing a dramatic final-day draw with Jammu & Kashmir.

Gujarat, on the other hand, had drubbed Saurashtra by an innings and 98 runs in their quarterfinals. Mumbai and Vidarbha are playing the second semifinals in Nagpur.

Sanju Samson is not part of the Kerala squad as he is recovering from a fracture on his index finger sustained during India's T20 home series against England. There are no other India cricketers in the Kerala side, while Gujarat have an international in leg-spinner Bishnoi in their ranks.