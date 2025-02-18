A day before the Champions Trophy opener, New Zealand have suffered an injury blow with Lockie Ferguson suffering a foot injury.

With the pacer set to miss the entire tournament, New Zealand have replaced him with Kyle Jamieson in their 15-member squad. The black caps were forced to replace pacer Ben Sears with Jacob Duffy earlier, again due to an injury.

New Zealand will begin against hosts Pakistan in Karachi on Wednesday. The black caps have a busy group schedule ahead of them as five days later they are required to be in Rawalpindi to play Bangladesh and then fly out to Dubai to take on India in their last group fixture on March 2.

The Indian cricket team will not play in Pakistan due to diplomatic tension between the neighbouring countries. All matches involving India will take place in Dubai.

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young