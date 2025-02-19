Jay Shah, Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), posted a modest message wishing luck to the countries participating in the Champions Trophy without referring to the host nation of Pakistan.

"I want to wish the participating teams and players good luck ahead of the ICC Men's #ChampionsTrophy 2025. I hope fans around the globe enjoy what promises to be an exciting ODI tournament," Shah posted a few minutes before Pakistan and New Zealand played the opener in Karachi. Shah had also skipped the curtain-raiser event in Lahore, which ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice attended.

His two previous posts about the Champions Trophy were just as modest and also without a mention of Pakistan, the primary host of the event. "Very excited for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy to start in February," Shah quote-posted ICC's schedule release. Two weeks ahead of the event, he posted: "The countdown is on for the return of the ICC #ChampionsTrophy starting in February, where every match has high stakes."

However, Shah has eagerly promoted every other ICC under his tenure, which began on December 1, 2024, even congratulating the host city. Ahead of the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup, Shah posted: "Great to see the smiling faces of the 16 #U19worldcup captains in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup starting on January 18. Best wishes to all of these young stars and their teams." He visited Kuala Lumpur for the final and gave away the prizes.

Shah was also in Brisbane, Australia, to witness India take on the hosts in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Gabba. "Pleasure to be at the Gabba to witness two top-ranked teams chasing a place in the ICC World Test Championship Final," Shah posted on the occasion.

Shah, who was the Secretary of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) before assuming charge as ICC Chair, had firmly stated that India will not play in Pakistan. "We have decided we will not travel to Pakistan. We will play at a neutral venue," Shah had said in 2022. Even though Pakistan are the primary host, India will play their matches in the UAE.

India's first match of the Champions Trophy will take place on February 20 in Dubai, where the ICC headquarters is situated.