Virat Kohli hit another brilliant century to script a solid 6-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan and take India closer to the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. Pakistan's semifinal hopes ended with consecutive losses in the event, while India have placed a firm foot in the last four of the 50-over event.

India had posted a comfortable win over Bangladesh in their first match, while Pakistan tasted a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the event opener in Karachi. India head Group A with 4 points and will play New Zealand in their final group outing on March 2.

Kohli hit his 51st ODI ton, an unbeaten 100, as India won with 45 balls to spare, while chasing Pakistan's fighting total of 241. Kohli got to his century with a four, when India needed two to win. Kohli had scored his 50th ODI ton in the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup against New Zealand, which took him past the great Sachin Tendulkar.

Shubman Gill laid the foundation for India's chase after skipper Rohit Sharma (20) was castled by Shaheen Shah Afridi. Gill, India's centurion from the first match against Bangladesh, made 46.

India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi during the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on February 23, 2025. Photo: PTI

Kohli and Shreyas Iyer then forged a 114-run stand for the third wicket to take the match out of Pakistan's reach.

Iyer fell for 56, caught brilliantly by Imam ul-Haq and Hardik Pandya edged to Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan, Kohli stayed on to finish the job, and in style.

Earlier, Indian bowlers restricted Pakistan to 241, with Kuldeep Yadav bagging 3/40 and Pandya taking 2/31 after Rizwan won the toss. Barring a 104-run stand for the third wicket between Saud Shakeel (62) and Rizwan (46), Pakistan were never in command of the match.

Khushdil Shah's late fireworks, including a pair of maximums off Mohammed Shami in the 49th over, got Pakistan closer to 250. But Harshit Rana bowled a tidy 50th to finish the job and, more importantly, not let India miss the services of ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is injured.

India curtailed Pakistan's run flow with spinners Axar and Jadeja, keeping it tidy in the middle overs, where Pakistan went from 151/3 to 190/5. Pakistan's first six did not come until the 42nd over when Khushdil slog-swept Axar for a maximum.

Pakistan lost both openers inside 10 overs. Pandya delivered the first blow, removing Babar Azam for 23 before Imam-ul-Haq was run out at the non-striker's end after Axar Patel nailed a direct hit. The quick strikes left Pakistan at 52/2 from 10 overs.

Babar had got Pakistan going after a nervous start with five boundaries, but Pandya got him to nick one to K L Rahul. Mohammed Shami was uncharacteristically off-colour in his first over as he bowled five wide deliveries, but he found his rhythm and kept it tight thereafter.

Brief scores: Pakistan 241 in 49.4 overs (Saud Shakeel 62, Mohammad Rizwan 46, Khushdil Shah 38, Kuldeep Yadav 3/40, Hardik Pandya 2/31) lost to India 244/4 in 42.3 overs (Virat Kohli 100 not out, Shreyas Iyer 56, Shubman Gill 46, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2/74)