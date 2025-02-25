Kerala made a dream start to their maiden Ranji Trophy final, with pacers M D Nidheesh and Eden Apple Tom dismissing three Vidarbha batters in the first session in Nagpur. But Danish Malewar and Malayali batter Karun Nair got Vidarbha back in control with an effortless 215-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Malewar completed a brilliant century shortly before tea, and Karun helped himself to a masterful fifty early in the third session. But the Bengaluru-based Malayali was unlucky to miss out on a fourth first-class century of the season after being run out with a direct hit from Rohan Kunnumal for 86 off 188 deliveries.

Karun Nair (right) and Danish Malewar batting for Vidarbha against Kerala on day one of the Ranji Trophy final in Nagpur. Photo: X/@BCCIdomestic

Vidarbha ended day one in a strong position at 254/4 from 86 overs, with Malewar on 138 off 259 deliveries (14 fours, 2 sixes) and Yash Thakur (5) in the middle. The two-time champions had recovered from 24/3 and never looked in trouble until Karun attempted a quick single from a misfield and was found a few yards short.

Malewar, only 21, played fearlessly on a surface that initially favoured the pacers but turned into a batting paradise as the day progressed. The stylish right-hander reached his fifty with a six and got to his second first-class ton with a boundary. He went from 93 to 99 by dancing down the track to launch local favourite Aditya Sarwate for a huge six. Karun had played the perfect supporting role, but with equal elan, by rotating the strike at will.

Earlier, Nidheesh trapped opener Parth Rekhade in the second ball of the innings after captain Sachin Baby won the toss. The ball pitched on the middle and deviated a fraction to pin the left-hander on the crease. Though the umpire gave Rekhade a reprieve, Kerala captain Sachin Baby reviewed it successfully. Then he had Darshan Nalkande caught at deep square to make it 11/2. The next hit on the Vidarbha top order came from 19-year-old Eden Apple Tom, who got Dhruv Shorey caught behind for 16.

Vidarbha are the team in form, having reached the final with an almost 100% win record with eight wins and a draw. Akshay Wadkar's side are eyeing their third title.

Kerala players celebrate the wicket of Vidarbha opener Parth Rekhade on the first day of the Ranji Trophy final at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Photo: KCA

For Kerala, this is the first appearance in the title match of India's premier domestic event. Kerala made only one change to their XI from the semifinal against Gujarat, with Eden replacing batter Varun Nayanar.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 254/4 in 86 overs (Danish Malewar 138 not out, Karun Nair 86, MD Nidheesh 2/33) vs Kerala. Stumps on Day 1