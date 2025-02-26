Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran rewrote the record for the highest individual score in the ICC Champions Trophy just four days after England’s Ben Duckett made history.

Zadran smashed 177 off 146 deliveries against England in Lahore to eclipse Duckett’s 165 scored against Australia at the same venue.

Zadran and Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi added 103 runs for the fourth wicket after winning the toss.

Zadran’s resilient ton that comprised six boundaries and three maximums took Afghanistan to 325/7 in 50 overs. Jamie Overton replaced the injured Brydon Carse in England's only change from the Australia match, while the Afghans were unchanged.

Both England and Afghanistan had lost their Group B openers to Australia and South Africa respectively.