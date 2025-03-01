Karachi: South Africa put out an all-around performance at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday to thrash England by seven wickets in the last Group B match. Commanding fifties from Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen and a disciplined bowling unit led by Marco Jansen helped South Africa secure their place in the Champions Trophy semifinals.

Batting first, England were humbled for just 179 runs by South Africa, who comfortably chased down the target with 20.5 overs to spare. Marco Jansen (3/39) stood out with the new ball, while Wiaan Mulder (3/25) and Keshav Maharaj (2/35) applied pressure throughout the middle overs, ensuring that South Africa's knockout berth was secured even before the run chase began.

Chasing 180 for a win, South Africa lost opener Tristan Stubbs early, with Jofra Archer cleaning him up. Ryan Rickelton (27) played a quick-fire knock, smashing five boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Once Rickelton was dismissed by Archer, van der Dussen and Klaasen settled in and built a vital partnership, taking South Africa closer to the target. Klaasen, returning to action after missing earlier matches due to a soft tissue injury to his left elbow, played an aggressive knock, hitting 11 boundaries in his 56-ball innings. Van der Dussen hit six fours and three maximums during his unfinished innings.

Six runs from the target, Klassen was caught by Saqib Mahmood off Adil Rashid (1/37) for a consolation wicket. David Miller then clobbered a six to knock off the winning runs and seal the victory.

In his final game as England's ODI captain, Jos Buttler's decision to bat first backfired as Jansen wreaked havoc early, reducing England to 37 for 3 by the seventh over.

Opener Phil Salt top-edged a rising Jansen delivery, while Jamie Smith failed to handle a short ball and followed Salt back to the pavilion. Ben Duckett (24) then perished to a caught-and-bowled effort by Jansen, as England's top-order collapsed. Harry Brook and Joe Root attempted a recovery with a 62-run stand, but just when the partnership seemed to gain momentum, South Africa struck twice in quick succession. Brook fell to Maharaj as Jansen made a superb catch in the deep while Root's off-stump was sent cartwheeling by Mulder.

England's woes continued as Liam Livingstone and Jamie Overton quickly fell, leaving the side in disarray at 129-7 in the 26th over. Buttler (21) and Jofra Archer (25) added some respectability to the total with a partnership of 42, but Archer was dismissed by Mulder, and the England skipper was then removed by Lungi Ngidi with a slow ball.

With this victory, South Africa joined Australia in the semifinals from Group B. The Proteas topped the group with five points from three matches ahead of Australia.

England, already eliminated from the semifinal race, needed a victory by at least 207 runs to give Afghanistan a chance of qualifying for the last-four stage based on net run-rate. However, South Africa quickly quashed any hopes, bundling out their opponents for the lowest total of this edition in just 38.2 overs.

Brief scores: England 179 all out in 38.2 overs (Joe Root 37, Jofra Archer 25; Wiaan Mulder 3/25, Marco Jansen 3/39) lost to South Africa 181/3 in 29.1 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 72 not out, Heinrich Klaasen 64; Jofra Archer 2/55, Adil Rashid 1/37) by seven wickets.