After calling Indian men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma as fat, Congress spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed said it was her democratic right to make such comments.

Dr Mohamed triggered a controversy by putting out a social media post after Sharma led India to an impressive 44-run win over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai.

"Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsperson. Need to lose weight. And, of course, the most unimpressive captain India has ever had," the Congress leader posted on X.

Dr Shama Mohamed, Congress spokesperson. Photo: X/@drshamamohd

Dr Mohammd deleted the post but maintained her position by claiming she "just spoke in a generic manner".

"I always believe a sportsperson has to be fit, so I felt he is a bit overweight, and I just tweeted about that. And I have been attacked for no reason," Dr Mohamed told news agency ANI, which sought a response.

"When I compared him to other previous captains like Dhoni or, for that matter, Ganguly, Dravid, Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and Virat. So I put in a statement.

I have the right, it is a democracy. What is wrong in saying," she said. Dr Mohamed elaborated by calling former Indian captain Kohli as a role model, who stands by his teammates.

Sharma is a modern-day cricket great who led the Indian team to the T20 World Cup title last year. He is one of the leading batsmen in the game.