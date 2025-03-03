Congress leader Shama fat-shames India captain Rohit, calls it her ‘democratic right’
Mail This Article
After calling Indian men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma as fat, Congress spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed said it was her democratic right to make such comments.
Dr Mohamed triggered a controversy by putting out a social media post after Sharma led India to an impressive 44-run win over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai.
"Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsperson. Need to lose weight. And, of course, the most unimpressive captain India has ever had," the Congress leader posted on X.
Dr Mohammd deleted the post but maintained her position by claiming she "just spoke in a generic manner".
"I always believe a sportsperson has to be fit, so I felt he is a bit overweight, and I just tweeted about that. And I have been attacked for no reason," Dr Mohamed told news agency ANI, which sought a response.
"When I compared him to other previous captains like Dhoni or, for that matter, Ganguly, Dravid, Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and Virat. So I put in a statement.
I have the right, it is a democracy. What is wrong in saying," she said. Dr Mohamed elaborated by calling former Indian captain Kohli as a role model, who stands by his teammates.
Sharma is a modern-day cricket great who led the Indian team to the T20 World Cup title last year. He is one of the leading batsmen in the game.