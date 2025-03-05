The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has said it will sign a 30-year agreement with the CMS College in Kottayam to develop the institution's cricket facilities.

The agreement will be signed at the CSI Madhya Kerala Diocese Office in Kottayam on March 6, 2025. In addition to developing the college's cricket field, the agreement includes developing a turf pitch, pavilions, practice facitlities and training support, the KCA said.

ADVERTISEMENT

CMS College, founded in 1817, is one of the oldest higher education institutions in the country.

CMS College cricket ground. File photo: Special arrangement

Last November, the KCA signed a lease agreement with Sri Chathankulangara Devi Temple Trust in Palakkad to build a sports hub on 21 acres.

Also Read Kerala Cricket Association to construct Rs 30 cr-sports hub on temple land in Palakkad

ADVERTISEMENT

During a recent felicitation for the Kerala men's team that finished runners-up in the Ranji Trophy, KCA President Jayesh George said the association has facilities in all 14 districts in the state.

Some of the higher-education institutions in Kerala, where KCA has set up cricket grounds are St Xavier's College, Thumba; SD College, Alappuzha; Mannanam College, Kottayam; St Paul's College, Kalamassery; Rajagiri College, Kochi and Sacred Heart College, Kochi.