India beating Australia in the first semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy meant Pakistan were knocked out of the event twice. The first instance was their team's early exit following a winless outing in the group stages. The second instance was Pakistan's exit as hosts.

Dubai has hosted the #ChampionsTrophy brilliantly .. 😜😜 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 4, 2025

The condition that Pakistan agreed to while hosting the 50-over event on their home soil was that the title clash would happen in Dubai if India reached the final. India played all three group matches, including the big-ticket game against Pakistan and the semifinal in Dubai.

The second semifinal between South Africa and New Zealand, which is ongoing in Lahore, is the last match of the championship in Pakistan. The renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore was the main venue for the final until India's progress to the final.

When the revised schedule became clear, former England international Michael Vaughan put out a social media post, probably to taunt his friends in Pakistan. "Dubai has hosted the Champions Trophy brilliantly," Vaughan posted.

Interestingly, both England and Pakistan had a dismal campaign in the Champions Trophy. Pakistan opened the event with a 60-run defeat to New Zealand before losing by six wickets to India. Their hope of ending the event on a high in front of home supporters was dashed by rain that disrupted the match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 27.

England lost all three Group B matches, the first of which was a high scorer in Lahore. England posted 351/8 but failed to stop Australia from chasing it down. The Englishmen then lost by eight runs to Afghanistan and sealed their exit with a 7-wicket defeat to South Africa.