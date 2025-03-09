Captain Rohit Sharma gave India a solid start chasing a target of 252 set by New Zealand in the final of the Champions Trophy in Dubai. But New Zealand struck in quick succession, leaving India at 106/2 from 105/0. First Glenn Phillips took a blinder to remove Shubman Gill (31) off Santner's bowling. Then Bracewell trapped Virat Kohli (1) leg before. Rohit was removed by Rachin Ravindra for 76, leaving India at 122/3. With Shreyas Iyer (48) and Axar Patel (22) in the middle, India have made it to 183/3 in 38 overs. New Zealand posted 251/7 after captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat.

India dropped at least four catches, with captain Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, and Mohammed Shami giving New Zealand batters multiple reprieves. But thanks to the spinners, India managed to restrict the Kiwis to a modest total.

Dary Mitchell's patient 101-ball 63 was the highlight of the New Zealand innings, while Michael Bracewell played an unbeaten 40-ball 53. Spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav claimed two wickets each as India made most of the conditions in Dubai.

Openers Rachin Ravindra and Will Young added 57/0 from the first seven overs, but the introduction of spin turned the match in India's favour.

Young was the first to fall, trapped leg before by India's mystery spinner Varun. Kuldeep, who dropped Rachin Ravindra in the deep, made amends by castling the aggressive opener for 37. Kuldeep then removed Kane Williamson.

Mitchell and Glenn Phillips stitched up a 57-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Varun returned to break it by dismissing Phillips before Bracewell got them past 250.

India were unchanged from their semifinal win over Australia. Injured pacer Matt Henry is the only change in the New Zealand XI from their semifinal victory over South Africa. All-rounder Nathan Smith has found a place in the New Zealand XI.

Brief scores: New Zealand 251/7 in 50 overs (Mitchell 63, Bracewell 53 not out, Ravindra 37, Phillips 34, Kuldeep 2/40, Chakravarthy 2/45)