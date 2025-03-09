President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian Cricket team on winning their third ICC Champions Trophy.

“Heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the ICC Champions Trophy, 2025. India becomes the only team to win the Trophy thrice. The players, the management and the support staff deserve highest accolades for creating cricketing history”, President Murmu said in a social media post.

“Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They’ve played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all around display”, Modi said in a post on X.

An exceptional game and an exceptional result!



India defeated New Zealand by four wickets to win the Champions Trophy at the Dubai International stadium. India chased down a target of 252 runs, helped by a brilliant knock from captain Rohit Sharma, who scored 76 runs.