South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch has upset the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for snubbing the Pakistan Super League to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The PCB has reportedly served a legal notice to the 30-year-old through his agent for allegedly breaching contractual obligations.

Earlier this month, Mumbai Indians announced Bosch as a replacement for the injured Lizaad Williams. Bosch had not been picked from the IPL auction, following which he signed up for the PSL, where Peshawar Zalmi picked him in the Diamond category.

The PSL, which was scheduled for February-March, was postponed to April-May due to Pakistan’s Champions Trophy commitments. Meanwhile, he participated in the SA20, a similar franchise T20 league, in South Africa. Bosch won the title with MI Cape Town, associated with the Mumbai Indians.

Bosch was part of the South Africa squad that toured Pakistan for a series ahead of the Champions Trophy. With the PSL running parallel with the IPL, it would be interesting to see how the situation with Bosch develops.

It is understood that the PCB management outlined the repercussions of his departure from the league and expects his response within a stipulated time frame. The IPL 2025 is scheduled to begin in Kolkata on March 22 with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru.