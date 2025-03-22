Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have laid down a marker in the IPL 2025 title race by crushing holders Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opener at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Also Read Bollywood King SRK plays master of ceremonies before IPL 2025 opener

Rajat Patidar couldn't have made a better start to his debut as RCB captain. The Bengaluru franchise restricted their generous hosts to 174/8 before chasing it down with 22 balls to spare.

Krunal Pandya celebrates a KKR wicket with his RCB teammates in the IPL opener at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22, 2025. Photo: X/@IPL

Openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli added 95, and though the Englishman couldn't see out what he started, falling for 56 off 31, India's star batter remained unbeaten on 59 off 36.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patidar, who won the toss and chose to chase at a venue, where the threat of rain had loomed throughout, made 34 off 16 to ensure victory and justify the management's decision to entrust him with the armband.

Earlier, in the KKR innings, there was a spell where the holders appeared to be headed toward the 200-zone, but disciplined bowling from RCB restricted them under 175.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane (56) and Sunil Narine (44) took the holders to 107/1 till the final ball of the 10th over. But in the next four deliveries, the script of the KKR innings was altered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Narine and Rahane fell trying to go big on Rasikh Salam and Krunal Pandya. KKR still looked set for a big total at home, but Pandya had other ideas.

The experienced left-arm spinner castled Venkatesh Iyer (6) and got rid of Rinku Singh (12) to leave KKR uncomfortable at 145/5.

Andre Russell couldn't explode and then the KKR tail just gave up. Credit to RCB, ably led by Rajat Patidar on his debut as skipper, for terrific game management that seized the momentum shift.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pandya finished with 3/29 and Josh Hazlewood claimed 2/22. The threat of rain looms over Kolkata so the RCB might want to make a good start to their chase.

Brief scores: KKR 174/8 in 20 overs (Rahane 56, Narine 44, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 30, Krunal 3/29, Hazlewood 2/22) lost to RCB 177/3 in 16.2 overs (Kohli 59 not out, Salt 56, Patidar 34)