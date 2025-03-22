The 18th Indian Premier League season will begin today at the iconic Eden Gardens with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on perennial underachievers Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

On the eve of the match, a steady drizzle forced the ground staff to wrap up the wickets shortly after 6 pm. An 'orange alert' has been issued for Saturday, with warnings of moderate rainfall, gusty winds, lightning, and all those natural things cricket lovers might find unpleasant. They should be hoping the weather turns pleasant before the toss at 7 pm, 30 minutes before the first ball is scheduled to be delivered.

KKR fans will hope someone in the Ajinkya Rahane-led side produces a brilliant knock like Brendon McCullum's incredible 158 in the inaugural IPL match in 2008. But RCB, this season captained by Rajat Patidar, will have other ideas.

Supporters gather to catch a glimpse of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players as a bus carrying them enters the Eden Gardens on the eve of the inaugural match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between KKR and RCB, in Kolkata on March 21, 2025. Photo: AFP/ Dibyangshu Sarkar

The focus will be on RCB's star batter, Virat Kohli, but Varun Chakravarthy's mystery spin should excite the KKR unit. Sunil Narine and Liam Livingstone will also aim to work their magic for KKR and RCB respectively.

Bowlers, in particular those capable of swinging the ball, like RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, will be eager to exploit the lifting of the saliva ban. Though the International Cricket Council banned the use of saliva to shine the ball during the COVID-19 pandemic, and still applies it, the IPL operates under its own regulations.

The introduction of a fresh new ball from the 11th over in the second innings, considering the dew factor, is also likely to play a big role this season, and someone like Anrich Nortje of the KKR should be raring to go when that time comes.

The Impact Player rule will continue this season so match-winners could pop up from the dugout. Before the match, a colourful opening ceremony featuring Shreya Ghoshal, Karan Aujla, and Disha Patani will be held.