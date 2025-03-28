Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL match at the Chepauk.

RCB began the season with a brilliant win over holders KKR, while CSK edged Mumbai Indians in a low-scoring thriller.

CSK have made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Matheesha Pathirana in place of Nathan Ellis. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return in place of Rasikh Salam Dar is the highlight of the RCB XI.

Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.