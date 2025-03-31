Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming has assessed their talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s form and fitness in IPL 2025, which has raised eyebrows. Dhoni surprised cricket fans by continuing to play in the IPL even at 43.

While the former India skipper looks fit, he is no longer the finisher he was in his prime. As much is clear from Fleming's post-match reaction after CSK suffered a second straight defeat.

On Sunday, Dhoni walked out at number 7 with the team needing 54 from 25 balls against Rajasthan Royals. But he could only add 16 from 11 balls, and the hosts lost by six runs. CSK had lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their previous encounter.

“It's a time thing. MS judges it. His body, his knees aren't what they used to be. He's moving okay but there's still a nutrition aspect to it. He can't bat 10 overs running full stick. So he will gauge on the day what he can give us,” Fleming said.

Dhoni entered after Ruturaj Gaikwad fell for 63 in 15.5 overs. When the CSK skipper was around, the former champions had a solid chance of chasing down RR’s 182/9. But Fleming justified the team’s decision to not send Dhoni early.

“If the game's in the balance like today, he will go a little bit earlier and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. So he's balancing that. I said it last year, he's too valuable to us, (with his) leadership and wicket keeping, to throw him in at 9- 10 overs. He's actually never done that. So look, from around 13, 14 overs he's looking to go, depending on who's in.”