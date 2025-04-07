Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma? The question divides Indian cricket fans. Former cricketer S Sreesanth faced this dilemma as TV anchor Shefali Bagga prodded him with questions about the two stalwarts, but he picked wisely.

The questions started with 'batting', and Sreesanth picked Rohit. Virat was back in the game because the next question was about 'fitness'. India's Test and ODI skipper Rohit took the lead as the question of 'leadership' came up.

Sreesanth had no doubts about who was better at 'fielding' and 'range of shots,' which gave Virat the advantage in the game. The sixth question was about fans, and Sreesanth picked 'Rohit'.

The tie-breaker had to be who his favourite of the two was, and Sreesanth said: "Rohit." Kerala pacer Sreesanth and Rohit were teammates when India won the 2007 T20 World Cup under M S Dhoni's captaincy. Sreesanth, Virat and Rohit were teammates when India clinched the 2011 ODI World Cup.