K L Rahul played an effortlessly brilliant innings that was just seven runs short of a much-deserved century as Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Rahul remained unbeaten on 93 from 53 deliveries, while Tristan Stubbs played a powerful 38 not out off 23 as the visitors chased down RCB's 163/7 with 13 balls to spare to maintain their unbeaten start to the event.

Delhi have joined Gujarat Titans at the top of the points table with 8 points, while RCB remain third having lost two of their last three.

Delhi Capitals' Mukesh Kumar celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal during the IPL match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru on April 10, 2025. Photo: PTI

DC's innings was in stark contrast to RCB's that began with a flourish before fizzling out. Philt Salt and Virat Kohli had powered RCB to 61 in 3.4 overs, but DC found themselves reeling at 30/3 in 4.3.

But much was similar in how both innings ended. If it was Tim David's blitzkrieg (37 not out off 20) that steered RCB past 150, Rahul and Stubbs clubbed three sixes and five boundaries in the last 15 deliveries of the DC innings.

Former RCB man Rahul was ruthless as he found runs everywhere on the ground, with a trademark pull fetching four boundaries. Stubbs brought the power game, hitting down the ground with consummate ease.

Earlier in the DC innings, after Salt (37), Virat Kohli (22) and captain Rajat Patidar (25), Delhi took control of the match. Between them, Delhi spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam bagged four wickets at an economy of 4.25 and 4.50 respectively. The duo bowled 22 dot balls in their full quota of eight overs.

Axar Patel, who made the right call at the toss, was expensive (0/52) and so was Delhi's usually-reliable pacer Mitchell Starc (0/35 from 3), but Mohit Sharma (1/10 in 2) and Mukesh Kumar (1/26 in 3) made an impact.

Brief scores: RCB 163/7 in 20 overs (Tim David 37 not out, Phil Salt 37, Rajat Patidar 25, Kuldeep Yadav 2/17, Vipraj Nigam 2/18) lost to DC 169/4 in 17.5 overs (KL Rahul 93 not out, Tristan Stubbs 38, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/26)