Mahendra Singh Dhoni has made a comeback as captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025. The Chennai franchise confirmed Dhoni as captain on Thursday while delivering an injury update on Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has led them since last season.

Gaikwad has been ruled out of the season with a hairline fracture on his elbow. Dhoni's return is expected to bolster CSK, which has made a poor start to the season, losing four of five matches.

CSK started the campaign with a 4-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, but lost the next four, the latest coming against Punjab Kings on April 8.

Dhoni won five IPL titles with CSK having started his association with the franchise from the first season in 2008. Dhoni stepped down for a brief period in 2022, when Ravindra Jadeja led CSK. But he was back in the captain's seat following a poor run.

Dhoni's first match as captain of CSK in more than a year will be against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on April 11.