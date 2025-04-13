Mumbai Indians ended Delhi Capitals' unbeaten run in IPL 2025 with a thrilling 12-run win in Delhi on Sunday. Mumbai showed their champion mentality at the death by producing three run outs to derail Delhi's chase that had been on course for the most part, thanks to a forgotten star, Karun Nair.

The Bengaluru-Malayali marked a spectacular return to the IPL after three seasons by hitting a 40-ball 89 as Delhi chased a target of 206. Along with Abishek Porel, Karun stitched a 118-run stand for the second wicket.

Karun had entered the game as an impact sub. But Mumbai too had an impact sub in their corner, with a similar-sounding name -- Karn Sharma. The 37-year-old leg spinner claimed three wickets to tilt the advantage in favour of Mumbai.

He got the breakthrough by dismissing Porel (33) before removing K L Rahul (15), Delhi's match-winner from Bengaluru. By taking Tristan Stubbs (1), too, out of the equation, Karn vindicated his captain, Hardik Pandya's decision to sub him in. Karn's 3/36 proved the difference.

But Delhi still had the game in their hands because Ashutosh Sharma was on. The youngster, who won Delhi a game against Lucknow, had to bat down the order because of an injury sustained in the field. He had a nasty collision with Mohit Sharma while attempting a catch. But Ashutosh fought his best by securing two boundaries at the death before being run out while trying to keep strike. Vipraj Nigam was stumped by Ryan Rickelton, who combined with Will Jacks to run out Ashutosh.

From there on, Delhi kept running themselves out of the game. Kuldeep Yadav was the next to go, trying to steal a quick single. Mohit Sharma's was the final wicket to fall, removed by Santner with a direct hit.

Earlier, Tilak Varma smashed a half-century as Mumbai Indian posted 205/5. Varma made 59 off 33 balls, while Ryan Rickelton (41) and Suryakumar Yadav (40) added 41 and 40 respectively.

Naman Dhir's powerful 38 not out from 17 balls steered Mumbai past 200 after Delhi skipper Axar Patel won the toss.

Mumbai left out Kerala left-arm spinner Vignesh Puthur, who had made an impact on his debut season with six wickets in four matches. Delhi are the only unbeaten franchise in the league with four wins in four.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 205/5 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma59, Ryan Rickelton 41, Suryakumar Yadav 40, Naman Dhir 38 not out, Kuldeep Yadav 2/23, Vipraj Nigam 2/41) bt Delhi Capitals 193 in 19 overs (Karun Nair 89, Abishek Porel 33, Karn Sharma 3/36, Mitchell Santner 2/43)