Veteran spinner Karn Sharma could not bowl for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 17 due to an injury while fielding. The 37-year-old was seen bleeding from what appeared like a cut to the thumb on his bowling hand. The nature of the injury is unclear, but should Karn sit out for a few days to recover, it might be a good opportunity for young Keralite Vignesh Puthur.

Kerala left-arm wrist spinner Vignesh had lost his place in the MI bowling XI to Karn. MI named the UP bowler on the bench for their match against Delhi Capitals in Delhi. He came on as an impact sub and produced a match-winning display (3/36). It wasn't surprising to see Karn retain his place in the XI in the next match against SRH, which meant Vignesh was not part of the MI bowling XI for consecutive matches after playing three in a row.

Karn sustained the unfortunate injury in the third over while fielding close to the practice wickets. It meant he had to leave the field and cost MI four overs of quality spin. Part-timer Will Jacks bailed them out with a tidy three overs, taking 2/14.

Mumbai Indians' Karn Sharma retained his place against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on, April 16, 2025 but sustained an injury early in the first innings. Photo: PTI

With Chennai Super Kings visiting Mumbai on April 20, MI might want a genuine spinner in their bowling XI, and Vignesh should be a natural choice. Vignesh was MI's best bowler when they played CSK in the reverse fixture in Chennai. The youngster from Malappuram made a memorable IPL debut in that match, as he came on as an impact sub and fetched 3/32.

Vignesh was sacrificed for a pacer in MI's second match, but he returned to play the next three, taking a wicket on each occasion. Vignesh last featured on April 7 in a thrilling home match against the RCB. He was only given one over in the innings, but Vignesh got a wicket. In all matches, he played his role of partnership breaker to perfection.