Mumbai: Skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav scored fluent half-centuries to help Mumbai Indians cruise to a dominant nine-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in their IPL clash on Sunday.

Chasing 177, Rohit remained unbeaten on 76 from 45 deliveries, while Suryakumar remained not out on 68 off just 30 balls. The duo stitched together an unbeaten 114-run partnership for the second wicket, guiding MI to victory without much trouble.

Ravindra Jadeja was the only CSK bowler to take a wicket, finishing with figures of 1 for 18. Earlier in the day, half-centuries from Shivam Dube and Jadeja lifted Chennai Super Kings to 176 for 5. The pair added 79 runs for the fourth wicket to rescue the side after a shaky start.

Dube scored 50 off 32 balls, and Jadeja remained unbeaten on 53 from 35, helping MS Dhoni’s side post a respectable total despite their struggles. Ayush Mhatre, who came in place of Rahul Tripathi for the match, struck a valuable 32 runs (15 balls) coming in at one-down.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 176/5 in 20 overs (Ayush Mhatre 32, Shivam Dube 50, Ravindra Jadeja 53).

Mumbai Indians: 177/1 in 15.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 76, Suryakumar Yadav 68; Ravindra Jadeja 1/28).