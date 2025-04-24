After receiving multiple death threats, India men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir is currently under police protection.

Gambhir received the threats via email on April 22—the same day as the Pahalgam terror attack—from a suspicious Gmail account.

"We have been informed about an alleged threat mail received on an email ID associated with Gautam Gambhir. The matter is being investigated," DCP (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said in a statement.

"Gautam Gambhir is already a Delhi Police protectee and we do not comment on specific security arrangements," the officer said in the statement.

Gambhir, a former BJP MP, reportedly received two threat mails reading "I KILL YOU" from a sender identifying as "ISIS Kashmir", police sources said.

An email complaint regarding the threats was received at the Rajinder Nagar police station along with screenshots of the threat mails.

"Dear Sir, Namaskar. As we spoke, please find below the 'Threat Mails' received on the mail ID of Mr Gautam Gambhir (Ex-MP), Head Coach Indian Cricket Team. Kindly register the FIR accordingly and ensure the safety and security of the family," the complaint read.

This isn't the first time that Gambhir has been threatened. In 2022, he received similar threats, prompting the authorities to tighten his security measures.