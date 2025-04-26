Former captain of Indian men's cricket team, Sourav Ganguly, has called for severing of ties with Pakistan, declaring that terrorism cannot be tolerated. The reaction comes in the wake of a terrorist attack launched by a Pakistan-based group that claimed 26 lives at Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir.

Ganguly was firm in his response when asked about the government of India's stance to sever diplomatic ties with the neighbouring country. "100 per cent," said Ganguly.

"Strict action must be taken. It is no joke that such things happen every year," said the iconic batter affectionately called Dada. "Terrorism cannot be tolerated," he said.

Sunil Gavaskar, another Indian cricket great, questioned what the perpetrators achieved with the act of violence. "I just wanna ask a question to all the perpetrators, and all those who backed them, their handlers -- what has all this fighting achieved?" Gavaskar said.

The Government of India has taken several significant steps against Pakistan in the wake of the terrorist attack. India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty, closed the Attari check-post and revoked the special visa privileges extended to Pakistanis under the SAARC scheme.