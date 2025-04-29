Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi impressed many in the world of cricket, including two batting legends, with his explosive innings in the Indian Premier League on Monday. Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara were thrilled by Suryavanshi's 35-ball century, the second-fastest in IPL.

"Vaibhav’s fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings. End result: 101 runs off 38 balls. Well played!!" posted India's greatest batsman Sachin.

Vaibhav’s fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings.



End result: 101 runs off 38 balls.



Well played!!pic.twitter.com/MvJLUfpHmn — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 28, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

West Indies legend Lara, arguably the greatest left-hand batter, posted: "You surely entertained me!!!"

Suryavanshi broke a few records as he powered the Royals to an eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on Monday. He became the youngest to hit fifty and a century in the IPL and broke Yusuf Pathan's record of the fastest ton by an Indian in the franchise event. Pathan took 37 balls to score his century for Rajasthan Royals in 2013.

Many congratulations to young #VaibhavSuryavanshi for breaking my record of the fastest @IPL hundred by an Indian! Even more special to see it happen while playing for @rajasthanroyals , just like I did. There’s truly something magical about this franchise for youngsters. Long… pic.twitter.com/kVa2Owo2cc — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 28, 2025 What were you doing at 14?!! This kid is taking on the best bowlers in the world without blinking an eyelid! Vaibhav Suryavanshi — remember the name! Playing with a fearless attitude 🔥 Proud to see the next generation shine! #VaibhavSuryavanshi #GTvsRR — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 28, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

"Many congratulations to young Vaibhav Suryavanshi for breaking my record of the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian," posted Pathan. "Even more special to see it happen while playing for Rajasthan Royals, just like I did. There’s truly something magical about this franchise for youngsters. Long way to go, champ!" Pathan said.

Yuvraj Singh posted: "What were you doing at 14?!! This kid is taking on the best bowlers in the world without blinking an eyelid! Vaibhav Suryavanshi — remember the name! Playing with a fearless attitude. Proud to see the next generation shine!"