The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) on Friday said that it has decided to start a new State Boys' Cricket Academy in Idukki. District-level selections to the academy will start in May, the association said in a statement.

The decision, taken during a special general body meeting of KCA in Kochi, is part of the association's broader goal of fostering the comprehensive development of cricket across the state. KCA has also decided to implement a range of new projects as part of its 75th anniversary celebrations

The KCA said that the inauguration of the new cricket stadium in Ezhukone in Kollam will take place in May. It also revealed plans to renovate its existing cricket academies. The association said it will inaugurate the second phase of construction of the Alappuzha SD College ground in July.

KCA also announced that it will soon begin the construction of a new building complex for the Wayanad Women's Academy, a sports hub in Palakkad, and a stadium at the Kottayam CMS College ground.

The state cricket body also decided to purchase land to construct stadiums in Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode. Additionally, it was agreed to initiate discussions with the State Sports Council to establish a training centre for cricket and other sports at the Munnar High Altitude Centre.