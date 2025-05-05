The Indian Cricket team retained its top position in both the One-Day International (ODI) and the Twenty20 International (T20I) formats in the latest ICC annual men's ranking update on Monday. However, the reigning T20I World Cup champions failed to extend their dominance in the Test format, slipping to fourth place in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Australian Cricket team has maintained its top position in the men's Test team rankings, with 126 rating points.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest rankings rate all matches played since May 2024 at 100 per cent and those of the previous two years at 50 per cent, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

India has extended its lead at the top of the ODI rankings by two rating points to 124, helped by its triumphant ICC Champions Trophy campaign. New Zealand, the tournament's runners-up, was ranked second, while Australia secured the third spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lanka was the big surprise in the rankings, climbing to fourth spot after gaining five rating points following their ODI series wins against India and Australia. Pakistan holds the fifth spot, while South Africa is in sixth. Former world champions England climbed down to eighth, while Afghanistan holds the seventh spot.

In the T20I format, India were ranked first in a list featuring 100 teams from around the world. Australia, ranked second, narrowed the gap with the leaders by one point, reducing it to nine. England is at third spot, with New Zealand, West Indies and South Africa at four, five, and six respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

India's biggest upset came in the Test rankings, with the team slipping one spot to fourth. England's dominant display in their previously concluded Test series helped the team climb to second place with 113 points, while South Africa and India slipped to third and fourth spots, respectively.

The rest of the top 10 remains unchanged, with New Zealand holding fifth place, followed by Sri Lanka, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.