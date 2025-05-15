Gujarat Titans on Thursday said that their star batter Jos Buttler will leave the team after May 26 for national duty, a big blow for the franchise if they qualify for the Indian Premier League playoffs.

"Jos Buttler is set to leave for national duties on May 26, 2025, following GT's last league-stage game against Chennai Super Kings on May 25, 2025," according to a statement from IPL. The English batsmen is set to join the England team for their One Day International series against West Indies starting on May 29.

Gujarat are currently at the top of the points table and are likely to qualify for the playoffs. Jos Buttler, who joined Gujarat from Rajasthan Royals this season, has been instrumental in the team's performance, scoring 500 runs in 11 matches.

Meanwhile, Gujarat has announced Sri Lankan Kusal Mendis as Buttler's replacement effective May 26. The Titans signed the player for ₹75 lakh.

IPL was suspended on May 7 following military tensions between India and Pakistan. After the ceasefire agreement between the two nations, it was decided to resume the tournament on May 17, with the final now scheduled for June 3.

According to the original schedule, the tournament final was set for May 25, and most foreign cricket boards are unwilling to extend the stay of their players in India beyond May 26. The South African Cricket Board had already instructed their players to return for national duty on May 26 for the World Test Championship final against Australia.

Meanwhile, the league has allowed teams to make temporary replacements in their squad, considering the unavailability of a few foreign players for the rest of the tournament.