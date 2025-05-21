Mumbai Indians (MI) sealed the final playoff spot in IPL 2025 with a comfortable 59-run win over Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede on Wednesday.

MI have sneaked into fourth place on 16 points, one behind second and third-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings and two short of Gujarat Titans at the summit.

ADVERTISEMENT

For DC, on 13 points before the match, a win was essential to stay in the run for the playoffs, but they were hardly in the game while chasing MI's total of 180/5.

Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 73 off 43 to help the hosts put up a fighting total after losing Rohit Sharma (5) early.

ADVERTISEMENT

For DC, a 38-run stand for the sixth wicket between Sameer Rizvi and Ashutosh Sharma was their best hope. But returning spinner Mitchell Santner removed the two in the 15th over to end DC's last resistance. The New Zealander finished with 3/11, while Jasprit Bumrah wrapped up the DC tail to claim 3/12.

Mumbai will finish their league proceedings in Jaipur against Punjab before preparing for the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brief scores: MI 180/5 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 73 not out, Tilak Varma 27, Ryan Rickelton 25, Mukesh Kumar 2/48) bt DC 121 in 18.2 overs (Sameer Rizvi 39, Jasprit Bumrah 3/12, Mitchell Santner 3/11)