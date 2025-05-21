Captain Sachin Suresh scored a powerful century as Palakkad defeated Pathanamthitta by 5 wickets to make a solid start to their campaign in the KCA Men's T20 Challenger Trophy.

Sachin smashed 131 from 52 balls as Palakkad chased down Pathanamthitta's 187/8 in 16.2 overs at the St. Xavier's College Ground in Thumba on Wednesday. The opener clubbed 7 sixes and 14 boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in a rain-hit match, Abhishek Nair scored a 62-ball 116 as Thiruvananthapuram defeated Kannur by 34 runs (VJD method). Abhishek's fellow-opener Shoun Roger added 79 as Thiruvananthapuram posted 213/5. In response, Kannur made 169/7 in 19 overs.

Brief scores: Thiruvananthapuram 213/5 in 20 overs (Abhishek Nair 116, Shoun Roger 79, Muhammed Nazeel 3/42) bt Kannur 169/7 in 19 overs (Arjun Suresh Nambiar 51, Mannembeth Sreeroop 50, Fazil Fanoos 3/19, Vijay Vishwanath 2/28); Pathanamthitta 187/8 in 20 overs (Subin S 42, Alfi Francis 30, Manu Mohan 27, Sonu Jacob 26, Akshay TK 2/26) lost to Palakkad 188/5 in 16.2 overs (Sachin Suresh 131 not out, Anoop G 3/35)