West Indies batting great Chris Gayle's IPL loyalties have been put to the test tonight as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings face off in the final of IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad.

Having represented both franchises in an eventful 13-season career in the IPL, Gayle had to find a balance as he showed up at the venue much ahead of the 7.30 pm start. But the 'universe boss' had a cheeky solution to his predicament.

Gayle pulled on an RCB shirt and wore a Punjabi turban to show he wasn't biased. Earlier on the day, as he flew in, Gayle posted: "En route to support my two former teams, RCB & PBKS in the IPL finals."

Chris Gayle during his RCB days. File photo: PTI

Gayle's IPL career began with Kolkata Knight Riders, but he played his most explosive cricket with RCB. Across seven seasons with RCB, Gayle hit five centuries, including the IPL record of 175 not out off just 66 balls against Pune Warriors in 2013.

Chris Gayle during his Punjab Kings days. File photo: PTI

Most importantly, he played in two of RCB's three earlier finals, in 2011 and 2016, losing both. In 2011, Gayle was dismissed for a duck as RCB lost to Chennai Super Kings by 58 runs. In 2016, Gayle gave RCB a brilliant start with 76 off 38, but Sunrisers Hyderabad snatched an 8-run win. Gayle played for Punjab in his final four seasons until 2021, but by then, he was long past his prime.