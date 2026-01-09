The fourth season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) got off to a colourful start at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh performing at the event, adding glamour to the opening of the country's premier women's cricket league.

He worked up the crowd by performing his popular track 'Blue Eyes'. Then he switched to 'Lungi Dance' before finishing with 'Party All Night'.

Before Honey Singh took to the stage, actor Jacqueline Fernandez enthralled the crowd with her performance on 'Lal Pari'. Later, she and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu joined Honey Singh during his 'Party All Night' performance.

In the opening match of the tournament, defending champions Mumbai Indians took on former title holders Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Mumbai are led by Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, while RCB are captained by national team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana.

Winning the toss, RCB chose to field first in the opener.