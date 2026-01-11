Virat Kohli broke another record when he made 25 against New Zealand in the 1st ODI in Vadodara on Sunday -- the fastest to 28,000 international runs.

Kohli has achieved the feat in his 624th innings, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record that took him 644 innings. Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara needed 666 innings to break the 28,000-run-barrier.

The 37-year-old is only behind the legendary Tendulkar in the all-time run-getters list. Tendulkar accumulated 34,357 runs in 782 innings from Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

In February 2023, Kohli became the fastest to reach 25,000 runs, achieving the mark in 549 innings, 28 attempts quicker than Tendulkar. He was also the fastest to 26,000 career runs and 27,000 runs, the latter achieved in the 594th innings.

Unfortunately, Kohli could not convert his brilliant form into a century, falling seven shy of his 54th ODI ton. He could not clear extra cover and gifted a catch to Bracewell off Kyle Jamieson's bowling. He made eight boundaries and hit a six at a strike rate of 102.

India won the match by four wickets with an over to spare. Skipper Shubman Gill made 56 and Shreyas Iyer, 49, as India chased down a target of 301. Jamieson finished with 4/41, including a maiden.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell hit 84 and openers Henry Nicholls and Devon Conway added 62 and 56 respectively for New Zealand. The visitors added 117 for the opening wicket in 21.3 overs but could not capitalise in the middle overs.

For India, pacers Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana claimed two wickets each. The second match of the three-match series will be played at Rajkot on Wednesday.