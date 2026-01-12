The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has expressed its readiness to host matches in the T20 World Cup should the ICC consider adding a venue to accommodate Bangladesh.

The neighbouring country has refused to visit India; instead, they have proposed playing their matches in Sri Lanka following the controversial removal of Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL. Pakistan will play all their matches in Lanka due to diplomatic tension between the countries.

While the ICC has yet to heed to Bangladesh's demand, it is understood to be exploring the possibility of offering alternate venues in the south of the country, namely Chepauk in Chennai or Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, as reported by Cricbuzz.

"As of now, we have not been asked by the ICC to host any World Cup matches," said Sreejith V Nair, President of KCA. "However, we are ready to host matches even on short notice," he added.

The Greenfield Stadium at Karyavattom in Thiruvananthapuram recently hosted three Women's T20I matches featuring India and Sri Lanka. It is also set to host the fifth and final T20I of a men's home series against New Zealand on January 31.

Even if ICC opted for Thiruvananthapuram, it is to be seen if Bangladesh will accept, as it has already cited security concerns with playing in India.

Bangladesh sports advisor Asif Nazrul said on Monday that there were at least three threats to the team if it played in India in the World Cup, starting February 7.

"One is if Mustafizur (Rahman) is included in the Bangladesh team. Two, if the supporters of the Bangladesh team walk around wearing the national jersey of Bangladesh. And the third is that the security threat of the Bangladesh team will increase as the (Bangladesh) elections approach," Nazrul said at a press conference in Dhaka, according to agencies.