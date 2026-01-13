Vidarbha knocked out a depleted Delhi with a 76-run win, while Punjab crushed Madhya Pradesh by 183 runs to reach the semifinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday.

Last season's runners-up Vidarbha posted 300/9, with Yash Rathod top-scoring with 86 and Atharva Taide making 62. Ishant Sharma-led Delhi were bowled out for 224. Sharma claimed two wickets earlier in the match to cross the 200-mark in List-A.

Delhi were without the injured Rishabh Pant and Ayush Badoni, who is with the national camp. Pacer Nachiket Bhute bagged 4/51, while Harsh Dubey claimed 3/36 for Vidarbha.

Punjab bundled out MP for 162 after making 345/6, with Sanvir Singh claiming 3/31 and Gurnoor Brar, Krish Bhagat and Ramandeep Singh taking two wickets apiece.

Skipper Prabhsimran Singh top scored with 88, while Harnoor Singh (51), Anmolpreet Singh (70) and Nehal Wadhera (56) also made half-centuries for Punjab.

Vidarbha will face Karnataka in a repeat of last season's final on Thursday, while Saurashtra face Punjab in the second semifinal on Friday.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 300/9 in 50 overs (Yash Rathod 86, Atharva Taide 62, Dhruv Shorey 49, Ishant Sharma 2/47, Prince Yadav 2/59, Navdeep Saini 2/68, Nitish Rana 2/19) beat Delhi 224 in 45.1 overs (Anuj Rawat 66, Nachiket Bhute 4/51, Harsh Dubey 3/36, Praful Hinge 2/54); Punjab 345/6 in 50 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 88, Anmolpreet Singh 70, Nehal Wadhera 56, Harnoor Singh 51, Venkatesh Iyer 2/60, Tripuresh Singh 2/61) bt MP 162 in 31.2 overs (Rajat Patidar 38, Sanvir Singh 3/31)