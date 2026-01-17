Bangladesh looked set for an easy win against India in the rain-hit U-19 World Cup Group B match in Bulawayo before Vihaan Manoj Malhotra turned the game on its head with a sensational spell, helping India win by 18 runs.

Bangladesh were cruising towards the revised target when Vihaan was brought into the attack. He ripped through the middle order, triggering a collapse that saw the Bangla Tigers fall short.

The match was marred by controversy from the start as the two team captains refused to shake hands at the toss amid diplomatic tensions between the two nations. Bangladesh also sent vice-captain Zawad Abrar for the toss instead of their skipper.

After winning the toss, Bangladesh opted to field and were rewarded early as India lost skipper Ayush Mhatre, Vedant Trivedi and Vihaan Malhotra cheaply. However, 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhigyan Kundu counter-attacked with a 62-run partnership.

Vaibhav was dismissed for 72 off 67 balls, while Kundu continued to hold the innings together. Kanishk Chouhan chipped in with a useful 28 off 26. India were bowled out for 238 in 48.4 overs, with Kundu top-scoring with 80.

Rain interrupted the chase, revising Bangladesh’s target to 165 in 29 overs. They made a strong start and were 106/2 at one stage, with skipper Azizul Hakim Tamim scoring 51 and Rifat Beg adding 37.

But once those two were dismissed, the innings unravelled. Vihaan struck in quick succession, removing the No 4, 5, 6 and 7 batters to dismantle the middle order. Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 146 in 28.3 overs, handing India an 18-run victory.